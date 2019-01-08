CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - After winning their second national championship in three years and third overall, the Clemson Tigers are back in the Upstate.

The football team's plane arrived at GSP shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. The jet was greeted by GSP fire department water cannons.

PARADE INFO

All of Tiger Nation will celebrate Saturday, January 12 with a parade beginning downtown and ending at Memorial Stadium.

Beginning at 7:00 a.m. the gates will open at Memorial Stadium for fans who want to grab a seat early.

Until the parade begins at 9:00 a.m., highlights/replay from the Championship game will play on the video board up until it's time for the parade to start.

To view the parade you have two options:

Option 1: Set up along the parade route

The parade will start downtown at the intersection of College Avenue and Keith Street.

The parade will proceed to Highway 93 and turn left onto Highway 93 in front of Bowman Field.

The route will then take a right onto Calhoun Drive and finally take a right onto Fort Hill Street where it will end at the east side of Memorial Stadium.

Option 2: Watch inside Memorial Stadium

Inside Memorial Stadium the parade will be shown live on the video board beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The parade will include players, coaches, administrators, invited guests, Tiger Band, cheerleaders, Rally Cats, mascots and more.

The stadium celebration will start at approximately 10:30 a.m. Inside the stadium coaches, players, and special guests will be speaking.

The celebration will conclude prior to noon so fans can attend the Clemson vs. Virginia Basketball game. Tickets are available for purchase here.

