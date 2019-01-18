CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - After the Clemson Tigers dined on a fast food feast during their visit to the White House, they are getting several offers to enjoy fresh cooked meals to celebrate their national championship victory.
The Tigers visited the White House on Monday and President Trump said he personally paid for the meal of fast food burgers, sides, salads, and pizzas that the team ate from silver platters before the event to celebrate the team’s national championship win over Alabama.
PHOTOS: Clemson Tigers' White House meal
While the Tigers didn’t seem to mind (President Trump tweeted that the team devoured 1,000 burgers in an hour), the menu led to a huge debate online, with many people expressing their opinions that the national champs should have been treated to a fancier smorgasbord.
The next day, Nick Kokonas, the co-owner of The Alinea Group, tweeted out the first invitation to the Tigers, saying the team should experience "what an actual celebration dinner should be.”
I could care less about college football. But I'm personally inviting the Clemson Tigers team and coaches to Chicago to experience what an actual celebration dinner should be.— nick kokonas (@nickkokonas) January 16, 2019
I'm not joking.
Someone let them know what The Alinea Group does. It'll be worth it@ClemsonTigers
Michael Strahan, the former New York Giants player turned morning talk show host, offered on “Good Morning America” to treat the Tigers to a “proper meal” of lobster and caviar.
Ayesha Curry, the wife of NBA star Steph Curry, tweeted that her barbecue restaurants “will gladly feed the Clemson Tigers any day” and provide a “real feast and celebration.”
@eatatsmoke will gladly feed the Clemson Tigers any day. A real feast and celebration. No 10cent dipping sauces on silver platters 🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️— Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) January 15, 2019
Georgia rapper Quavo of the group Migos also weighed in, inviting the Tigers down to Quality Control Music headquarters in Atlanta to show the team, and the president, “how champs are supposed to be treated.”
