CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - After celebrating their National Championship win with Clemson fans this past weekend, the Tigers will be heading to the White House to meet with President Trump today.
The Clemson Tigers are set to meet with President Trump Monday at 6:30 p.m. We're told the Tigers will arrive at the White House around 4 p.m.
The president tweeted Friday evening he was looking forward to hosting the Tigers on Monday, January 14, complimenting head coach Dabo Swinney and the team on their win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.
I look forward to hosting, right out of the great State of South Carolina, the 2019 NCAA Football Champion Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday, January 14th. What a game, what a coach, what a team!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2019
Clemson rolled over Alabama 44-16 on January 7 to take home the 2019 title.
This will be the second time the Clemson Tigers have met with President Trump. Their first visit came after winning the 2016 National Title.
