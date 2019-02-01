SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Simpsonville announced Friday that Heritage Park’s concert stage has a new sponsor.
The city and Coastal Carolina National Bank agreed to the a three-year deal to name the outdoor entertainment facility the CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park.
The amphitheatre is a 15,000-seat venue that attracts major entertainers and concertgoers from across the southeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.