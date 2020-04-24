RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – On Friday, North Carolina health officials said lab tests confirmed more than 400 new coronavirus cases and 16 new coronavirus-related deaths across the state.
The number of confirmed cases rose by 444 to 8,052 and deaths to 269.
Nine fewer people were being hospitalized Friday for coronavirus symptoms, down to 477 from 468 Thursday.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday he was extending the stay at home order in the state because he did not feel it was the right time to open businesses.
The governor also announced a three-phase plan to begin reopening the state when the metrics allow for it.
MORE: Gov. Roy Cooper extends stay home order through May 8, says NC not ready to reopen
