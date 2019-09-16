The debate over E-cigarettes hits Upstate, South Carolina lawmakers

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Ron Rabins used to smoke two packs of cigarettes a day, but now he vapes.
“I’ve personally been vaping for nine years and I’m healthy as a horse," Rabins said.
He credits that to vaping and is now the manager at Nic Vape in Greenville.
“I wake up not coughing and hacking every morning," Rabins said.
Recently, researchers with the Food & Drug Administration along with President Donald Trump proposed a ban on flavored E-cigarettes after a report of at least six deaths linked to E-cigs throughout the country. Rabins says those deaths are related to black market sales. He says juices and liquids at Nic Vape are safe.
I’ve never had anybody get sick from any of the juices or any of the equipment that we’ve sold," he said.
However, those who support a ban say store managers and those who vape don't really know what's in those juices and how they react when they're inhaled.
“You have the little minute particles from the battery and from the different chemicals," Carol Reeves said.
She's the executive director with the organization Just Say Something. The group educates the community about drugs and alcohol.
"There’s no control to tell them what they can put in that juice," Reeves said.
The E-cigarette company Juul is expected to fund an assembly plant in Lexington County, which is located just outside Columbia. The plant is expected to bring at least 500 jobs to the area. Reeves says it's one of the devices that's hard to keep out of the hands of underage users.
“Most of them are now addicted to nicotine- doesn’t take long," she said.
Now, those with Just Say Something along with the American Heart Association are also fighting to stop a proposed state law that would prevent local cities and counties from banning or regulating E-cigarettes.
“If the state would regulate it honestly and forthright. They don’t need a preemption law," Reeves said.
For now, Rabins will continue to vape.
No word on when the Juul plant will begin production.
