GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Peace Center announced Tuesday that The Doobie Brothers will perform in Greenville this November.
The Doobie Brothers, who have been, per the news release, “delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll for more than four decades” will play the Peace Center on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m.
The Doobie Brothers have a huge catalog of hits, including “Black Water,” “What a Fool Believes,” “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” "Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me,” and “The Doctor.
Over the course of their career, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles, 16 top 40 hits, and four Grammy® Awards.
Tickets for the Greenville showare $75-$95 and go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.
You can get your tickets by calling 864-467-3000 and, in person at the Peace Center Box Office, or online at www.peacecenter.org.
