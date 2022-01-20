GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Rock band the Eagles are adding a Greenville date during their “Hotel California” tour!
The legendary band will come to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena April 25.
There’s also a twist to this concert. Each night will also feature “Hotel California,” played from beginning to end and accompanied by an orchestra and choir. There will be a brief intermission followed by an additional set of the band’s greatest hits.
Shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m. eastern time. Check Eagles.com for complete tour and ticket information.
