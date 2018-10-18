(GREENVILLE, SC/FOX Carolina) - After what investigators believe to be a tragic fall in downtown Greenville, the family of a man whose body was recovered from the Reedy River is speaking out.
The Greenville Police Department said they believe 58-year-old David Richard Davis was sitting on an embankment when he lost his footing and fell into the water.
A friend found Davis early Monday morning.
Davis' family said he is from Oconee County and was a beloved member of their family. They said he faced battles with mental illness and addiction, but that he was working on recovery.
His sister and nieces described Davis as loving and hardworking, sharing multiple pictures of him surrounded by his relatives.
They released the following statement to share more about who he truly was:
The Face of Homelessness is Human
David Richard Davis, of Salem, South Carolina is one of millions of faces that paints the canvas for homelessness across the country. He was a son, a brother, a nephew, an uncle, a great uncle; he was an integral member of the family. David was a big hearted, kind soul with a work ethic stitched into his fiber. But inside he struggled with mental illness and alcohol addiction perpetuated by childhood abuse. Approximately 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. experience mental illness in a given year. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), 21.5 million American adults battled an addiction disorder. Almost 80% of these individuals suffering from an addiction disorder struggle with alcohol addiction.
David was the 1 in 5 and part of that 80%. In the moments of his life when the mental illness and addiction got an upper hand he would leave home to live homeless until he got back in control. He had to have nothing to get affordable help for his mental illness and addiction. Here is where the path to longer term management of the homeless begins. As a community we have to see them as human and address the mental illness and addiction epidemic plaguing families throughout America.
“Your soul is oftentimes a battlefield upon which your reason and your judgement wage war against your passion and your appetite.” ~Kahlil Gibran
