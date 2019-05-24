GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - A Greenville County man, accused of shooting and killing his daughter, faced a judge Friday morning to learn if he'd be given bond. Present at the hearing were multiple members of his family, saying that they all supported him.
Family of Jermaine Tramone Pressley maintained that his daughter, 23-year-old Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley, was his life, and he would have never intentionally harmed her.
Rokiesha Suber, Nadeja's cousin, said, "This was a tragic accident. It was a mistake. We love Jermaine. Jermaine loved his daughter. His daughter was all he had. She was his pride and joy. The family is united."
Deputies say the shooting took place just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
Deputies said they discovered that Jermaine Tramone Pressley opened fire because he thought his daughter was an intruder attempting to gain entry into their home on Young Street.
Pressley fired through the door, striking his daughter, who the coroner said was pronounced dead at the scene.
While investigating, deputies said they found cocaine and heroin inside Pressley's home.
On Monday, deputies said Pressley, 43, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
On Thursday, deputies said additional warrants were filed, charging Pressley with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and three counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
Deputies said when they executed a search warrant to search the home, they found three guns inside.
Pressley, who is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center, went through bond court on Friday morning. He's being held on all charges with no bond. His next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.