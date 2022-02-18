OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It's been 3 years since anyone has seen Faith Roach-- and her family is now asking for help from a South Carolina lawmaker.
Faith's family confirmed Friday they have emailed and sent a certified letter asking Sen. Lindsey Graham for help.
The family says they have also asked for help from SLED and the FBI in the search over the years.
FOX Carolina News reached out to Sen. Graham's office about the search for Faith Roach, but the office was unable to release any details due to privacy protections.
The request for help comes after the family of another missing Upstate woman, Alexis Ware, sent a similar request to Sen. Graham.
READ MORE: Alexis Ware's family pleads for help; FBI says they're not involved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.