GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- After giving out more than $795 billion of federal loans, the Small Business Administration says the Paycheck Protection Program is done.
The SBA said funds would run out on May 31, which was sooner than originally expected, but officials actually closed applications on Friday after a surge in submissions.
More than 8,000 loans were approved for businesses and non-profits in Greenville County. Officials estimate funds were up to $1.3 billion.
Loans could be used for payroll, utilities, mortgage interest, health care, rent or debt interest.
In total, officials estimate 95,000 jobs were retained in Greenville County, according to the Payroll Protection Program Directory.
