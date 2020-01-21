GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Firmament, a concert venue off Woodruff Road in Greenville, announced via Facebook that the event space will be closing down.
Below is the goodbye message, that was posted on the Firmament’s page Tuesday morning:
“Dear Firmament Friends and Family,
First I would like to say Thank You from the bottom of my heart for all the love and support you have shown us since we opened, but unfortunately our time has come to an end. I have tried my absolute best and given everything I possibly could to try and keep this venue afloat but I have reached my limit with my resources and efforts. To those of you who have helped I offer my sincerest apologies. I wish I could have done more, I am sorry for letting you all down. As of right now our last show will be this Saturday with DirtySnatcha and Rico Act with regional and local support from Zubah, Aesos, and Neon Tiger. I hope you all come out for one last evening of raging.
Hopefully I can find other venues to finish out the shows we have already announced. I will be in touch soon on that topic.
Thank you all again.
So long and goodnight,
Andrew Peek”
The venue hosted concerts by Bone thugs N Harmony, Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Nappy Roots, Fozzy, Nita Strauss, Buckcherry, Sevendust, and many more bands.
The venue still has upcoming shows, including performances by G Love and Special Sauce and Fozzy on its calendar.
