GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Families can enjoy a night of fun at Greer City Park on Thursday.
The event is called Food Truck Rollout, a time where families can enjoy food and live music. Participants will be able to purchase food and beverages from Greer Relief & Resources Agency, Inc. Outside alcoholic beverages and coolers are prohibited.
Masks/face coverings are required for entry and while moving around the event. Attendees must also maintain six feet of social distancing while visiting the vendors.
Children under 16 must be with a parent or legal guardian at all times.
Food Truck Rollout will take place on Thursday, March 18th, from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm at Greer City Park.
For more information, please visit the City of Greer's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.