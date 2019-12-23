GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A new breakfast spot is filling a long-time vacancy in downtown Greenville.
The Flying Biscuit Café opened its doors on Main Street -- next to the Greenville Army - Navy store -- this morning.
Owner and Easley native Summer Lee said knew she wanted to open her own Flying Biscuit Café since she took her first bite of French toast at another location more that two decades ago.
Lee said the Southern-inspired breakfast drew her in, but the restaurant chain’s bright colors caught her artist’s eye.
She worked with a local painter to add Greenville touch to her walls.
Now her staff is finally ready to serve up the chain's signature dishes, like biscuits and grits.
"I wanted an all inclusive restaurant, where you get great customer service, you have a good vibe [and] the food is delicious," Lee said. "I'm in awe that people came out on a rainy day, Christmas week and they're deciding to start their day off with the Flying Biscuit."
The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. on weekends.
