(FOX Carolina) -- Many remember the name and the story.
Riley Howell, a 21-year-old college student, who saved countless lives of his peers when he charged and tackled an active shooter on campus at UNC Charlotte.
Riley Howell died risking his life for others that day. He was one of two killed in the campus shooting. Many of his peers, teachers, and friends in the aftermath spoke on behalf of his heroism and selflessness.
“He was someone who wanted to remain calm. Someone who wanted to be a source of comfort and strength for others," Josh Martin, his former English teacher said.
On May 20, 2019, Lucasfilm Fan Relations Team reached out to Howell's family. In the letter, Lucas Seastrom wrote:
"To the Howell Family,
In the wake of your recent tragedy, everyone here at Lucasfilm wishes to express out deepest condolences.
Riley's courage and selflessness brings out the Jedi in all of us. We hope you may rejoice in his memory and we join you in honoring his life and example.
As a small tribute, our Story Group has incorporated a re-imagining of Riley's name as a character in the Star Wars galaxy. "
The letter, which was confidential until the books release added:
"The Force will be with Riley, and all of you, always..."
According to the fandom, Ri-Lee Howell's character was a Jedi Master and historian of the Jedi Order. Howell collected the order's history and explorations of the Aionomica, which is mentioned in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary.
