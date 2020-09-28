GREENSBORO, NC (FOX Carolina)- National grocery chain The Fresh Market announced Monday that it is holding a national holiday hiring event on October 2 from 10:00 am to 6:00pm and on October 3 from 9:00am to 1:00pm.
The grocery chain is hoping to add approximately 1500 new employees for the the holiday season. Candidates who are interested are encouraged to apply online so that interview times can be scheduled, but walk-ins will still be accepted.
The Fresh Market says that all stores will be following proper safety protocols related to COVID-19 during the event including social distancing and wearing face coverings.
Interested applicants can click here to apply online.
