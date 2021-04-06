GREENSBORO, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Fresh Market is holding a national hiring event this April for both full-time and part-time team members.
The event will occur on Friday, April 16 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at all 159 store locations.
The specialty grocer is planning to add 1600 new team members at the company. Interested candidates should apply on The Fresh Market's website before attending the event. This way specific interview times can be scheduled, but you can still attend the event without applying online first.
The Fresh Market says it promotes a diverse and inclusive work environment. Full and part-time members also receive a 30% employee discount.
The stores are also following proper safety protocols this includes social distancing and wearing a face covering during interivews.
To find a Fresh Market near you, click here.
