GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Between pandemic problems and typical construction chaos, the Grand Bohemian Lodge's opening has been pushed back again. Now doors are set to open in the fall.
"We've had manpower issues, whether they're out with COVID or [we] don't have enough workforce," said Kessler Collection president and COO Mark Kessler. "We've had those kind of typical challenges that have been exacerbated obviously by COVID."
Then there was the issue of getting stone for the lobby. The quarry they had initially planned to order from went out of business. So they had to begin the shopping process again.
Remember the record-breaking winter storm that hit Texas last year? That held up the delivery of the hotel's insulation, which delayed all the work that was scheduled to come after.
"No construction project ever goes perfect or smoothly," Kessler said. "When you're building a custom hotel like this and on a site -- a challenging site -- like this we've all got things that come up that you don't expect or don't plan on."
But the end is in sight. We took a tour of the property, which includes a restaurant, bourbon bar, 187 rooms, a spa, ballroom and conference spaces. Check out the videos on the left for a inside look at each.
