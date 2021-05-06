ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Great Anderson County Fair opens today with new protocols to keep guests and staff safe from Covid-19.
The County Fair says they ask all to keep physically distant and wear your mask to protect against Covid-19.
The County Fair will be located at the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center. It will stay open from May 6 to May 16, Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
This is the largest fair in the Upstate region of South Carolina and attracts more than 60,000 people each year, says the County Fair.
According to the County Fair, it will feature a variety of free attractions, including world class ground acts from around the globe, a petting zoo featuring barnyard and exotic animals, and a wide array of fair food.
For more information, visit https://thegreatandersoncountyfair.com/.
