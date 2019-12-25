GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A local pastor gave out more than $15,000 on Sunday during a sermon about giving.
We learned about the gifts and the church put us in touch with a member who received $2,200 for medical bills.
This member says that this isn't the first time that his church has rallied around him in a time of need.
He lost his home to a fire a year ago while dealing with serious health issues.
When he received money on Sunday, it wasn't the monetary value that he was grateful for; it was the peace of mind.
Christopher wright received a generous gift from his pastors at Relentless Church.
"They are givers not so much takers and from what I’ve experienced, Pastor John and Pastor Aventer are givers, not takers," says Christopher Wright.
Wright was brought to tears Sunday as he was embraced after receiving this gift.
He says in 2010, he was placed on the heart transplant list. He battles with congestive heart failure and the costs have been hanging over his head for some time now... But he says his faith has brought him through.
Wright says, "I had end stage renal failure with my kidneys I mean to be able to stand here and say God works in me god works in my family"
His family has been attending relentless for a few years. He says he remained faithful and got involved with the security team at the church so that he could give his all to the place that is giving back in more than tangible ways.
"When we let god and the holy spirit work I mean there is nothing but miraculous thing that happened with that," says Wright, "It’s what all pastors and ministers and that’s what God wants and for saying that it was incredible totally incredible."
He hopes you'll come and see what it is all about. "See you at church on Sunday."
The largest gift that was given out was $10,000, but Wright says that number value doesn't amount to the feeling you get when you become apart of this ministry.
