GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greek Festival is back in downtown Greenville!
The annual festival at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral runs through Sunday.
This year, organizers said a clear bag policy will be in place.
Only the following bags will be allowed into the festival grounds:
Bags that are clear, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12”x6”x12”
One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)
Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5”x6.5”
An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection upon entry.
The Downtown Trolley will also be making stops at the Greek Festival. The trolley will stop at the corner of Townes St. and Elford St., right at the entrance to the festival. Riders can hop on at County Square, Falls Park, or any of the trolley stops on Main Street.
Festival hours are Friday from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Click here to take a look at this year’s food menu.
