GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Chamber issued a statement on Thursday calling for local governments in the county to take "swift action" on legislation requiring face masks in businesses and indoor spaces.
The announcement came one after Gov. Henry McMaster also urged local governments to take action on face masks.
The Greenville Chamber argues that the Upstate business community cannot afford another shutdown and that face mask mandates will have a major impact on "economic vitality and recovery for small businesses" and those businesses' employees.
Below is the full statement:
The Greenville Chamber believes that healthier citizens make for a more robust economic recovery. Yesterday, Governor McMaster called on local governments to enact mask ordinances to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Chamber endorses that call and asks Greenville County Council and our municipalities to take swift action.
The Upstate business community cannot afford another shutdown, and many businesses are still suffering from occupancy restrictions and other operational regulations. The Chamber is committed to following expert guidelines to limit the spread of coronavirus. Local health officials stated last week that they believe the City of Greenville’s mask ordinance has helped arrest the rapid spread of COVID-19 in our community. Broader mask requirements throughout our county would do even more to bring certainty to employers, employees, and customers. A broader requirement will protect our neighbors and bring back our economy.
The Centers for Disease Control and National Institutes of Health believe 30 days of strict mask-wearing could dramatically reduce our COVID-19 spread. That would allow children to go back to school, allow businesses to fully re-open, and let the great joy of high school and college football (and all fall sports) to return.
Our local governments must act quickly. The temporary inconvenience of a mask can have a major impact on our economic vitality and recovery for small businesses and the tens of thousands of employees trying to keep our economy running.
