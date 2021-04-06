GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Council honored longtime business owner Tommy Stevenson at their meeting on Tuesday.
The proclamation highlights some of the accomplishments that Stevenson earned during his time owning Tommy's Ham House.
After he was honored, Stevenson said, "I was overwhelmed. I’ve never had anything like this. I appreciate it and I hope that I’ve made y’all a good tenant for Greenville South Carolina and I hope I continue to do for Greenville South Carolina in my retirement."
Tommy's Ham House was a popular destination for years in Greenville County and attracted visits from many local and national politicians.
