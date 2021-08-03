GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Drive hosted Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Night for students at Flour Field on Tuesday night.
The event is an opportunity for companies to get students interested in careers involving manufacturing and engineering, According to Greenville County Schools officials.
K-12 students were able to attend the Greenville Drive game for free and take part in exhibits around the stadium.
“AM&E Night at Flour Field is one of our most anticipated nights of the year,” said Eric Williams, the executive director for Career and Education Technology for Greenville County Schools. “Not only are students treated to a great night of baseball, they’re introduced to a world of high-skilled, high-paying, and in-demand jobs in the Upstate that literally can change the course of their lives.”
Students were able to visit exhibits from companies throughout the region and the Children's Museum of the Upstate.
Check out these photos from the event!
A look at Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Night at the drive game on Tuesday (FOX Carolina, August 3, 2021)
