GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Zoo reports that none of their lions escaped today after some fake social media posts claimed that they were on the loose.
The Greenville Zoo addressed the claims on their social media and reassured the public that all of the reports were false. You can read their full post here.
