GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers from the Greer Police Department hosted celebrations at four locations on Tuesday night for National Night Out.
National Night out is an event where officers and firefighters host activities to promote community relations in the areas that they serve. Officers and firefighters from Greer take part in this celebration annually, according to officers.
The events were held at Needmore Recreation Center, Greentown Park, Suber Road Baptist Church and Greer Cultural Arts Park, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sgt. Jeff Smith said in a press release, "we want to get back to that local block-party atmosphere that encourages interaction between the residents and those who serve them. After the past year, we also hope residents will feel more comfortable in a smaller group setting with distancing opportunities for those who desire them.”
The activities at each location were planned by the patrol sergeants that work in the area.
“Our goal is to provide an atmosphere of fun and fellowship for both children and adults and to let everyone know that we are partners in maintaining a high quality of life in the city of Greer,” Smith said. “We like to let neighbors know that a connected community is a safer community.”
Check out these pictures from tonight!
Greer National Night Out
City of Greer Police officers hot events around town to build community with the areas that they serve.
