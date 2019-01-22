Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Make-A-Wish® South Carolina is to be the chosen recipient of a major gift from The Harvey Hubbell Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hubbell, Inc., parent company of Greenville-based Hubbell Lighting and Columbia-based Hubbell Power Systems.
On Wednesday, January 23, Garth Warner, Hubbell Lighting’s Vice President of human resources presented the generous gift to Make-A-Wish South Carolina at Hubbell Lighting’s headquarters in Greenville. The Harvey Hubbell foundation is donating $25,000 to Make-A-Wish.
Accepting on Make-A-Wish South Carolina’s behalf were wish kid David Spracher, Misty Farmer, VP of advancement, and Kea Wade, corporate development manager.
Through a year-long partnership, Hubbell Lighting and Hubbell Power Systems have provided considerable charitable support above and beyond the monetary donation. Kevin Potts, VP of integration at Hubbell Power Systems, served on Make-A-Wish South Carolina’s board of directors from 2017 to 2018 and is currently a volunteer wish granter.
Hubbell Lighting provides direct assistance for wishes by donating goods and services, including new LED lighting for a wish kid’s room makeover.
The cumulative support from Hubbell Lighting and Hubbell Power Systems is pivotal in helping create renewed energy for wish kids, giving them the strength to fight harder.
“Make-A-Wish South Carolina does so many wonderful things for children that are going through extremely difficult challenges,” said Kevin Potts. “Hundreds of times a year Make-A-Wish South Carolina delivers on a prescription of hope, joy and inspiration for the children, families and communities they serve. The Harvey Hubbell Foundation is honored to be able to be a part of that team."
