Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - For the first time in South Carolina, an invasive insect pest has been found that causes bark scale on the crapemyrtle.
According to researchers, crapemyrtles rarely die as a result of the infestation, but it can damage the strength and appearance of the trees.
According to the plant protection division of the Department of Plant Industry, crapemyrtle Bark Scale has been found throughout locations in Columbia.
The invasive bug, which is native to Asia, was initially discovered in the United States in Dallas, before it spread to other states.
Steven Long who leads the DPI said of the infestation in Columbia,“It’s been there a while as the infestation is quite expansive. An investigation to determine the source of the infestation is under way.”
Researchers say the pest can travel on contaminated pruning tools and that mulch is a possible source since the scale can easily survive the chipping process.
The insect is a parasite that feeds on the plant's sap and leaves behind a sugary solution that appears as white or gray waxy crusts on stems, twigs and trunks, but rarely on the plants leaves.
Click here for a facts sheet about controlling the pest.
More news: You must register to vote by October 6 to vote in November election
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.