MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina) - As Hurricane Dorian moved out of the South Carolina coast, storm damage was left in its wake.
Part of that damage: an abandoned Jeep Patriot on Myrtle Beach.
The stranded SUV captured the attention of the Internet and passers-by on Thursday, prompting response from a cast of characters locally and across the state of South Carolina.
In one instance, Abigail Thomas decided to make her own "news report" on the ill-fated vehicle. Using water near her and a Fisher Price toy car, the little girl provided her own update on the Jeep's slow crawl into the Atlantic Ocean. No word yet on if Miss Abigail plans to pursue a career in broadcast news, although her skills certainly would be welcomed in any newsroom.
Closer to the action, Timothy and Joshua Kipp took pity on the beleaguered automobile and decided to give it a proper send-off. Joshua broke out his bagpipes, and Timothy recorded a funeral-worthy rendition of "Amazing Grace". And yes, Joshua wore his full uniform, albeit with his best flip-flops instead of shoes.
The status of the Jeep as of writing is unclear. However, #JeepWatch2019 is still in full force.
