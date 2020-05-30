COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) In an effort to encourage its citizens to to their part to slow the coronavirus pandemic, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has launched a special video series.
DHEC's #StaySCStrong is sharing educational video messages from prominent South Carolinians to help them in their mission in keeping residents, and others safe.
On May 30, DHEC released a video from the host of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert.
“Together we can slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Colbert in his video feature. “If you must be out and about, please remember to maintain six feet of social distance and cover your face with a mask. That’s how we all Stay SC Strong.”
Singer songwriter Darius Rucker is among those who have participated in the campaign. Others feature Congressman James Clyburn, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, Closing the Gap in Health Care Founder Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell, University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley, and Ron and Natalie Daise from Nickelodeon’s Gullah Gullah Island.
View more of the videos here.
For information on DHEC's #StaySCStrong campaign, and to learn how you can make and share your own video, click here.
MORE NEWS:
Upstate EMT passes away after battle with coronavirus
"No justice, no peace." Crowds gather for George Floyd protest in downtown Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.