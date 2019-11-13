This undated file photo made available by the Georgia Department of Corrections, shows inmate Ray Jefferson Cromartie in custody. The Georgia man sentenced to die Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, has launched another last-ditch appeal aimed at supporting his claims of innocence. Cromartie's lawyers filed papers Friday in federal court in Valdosta asking a judge to stop his execution and order DNA testing on crime scene evidence. (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP, File)