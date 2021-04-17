LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Liberty Festivals & Events, along with the City of Liberty, say Liberty's BBQ & Jeep Fest is happening in early May.
Officials say that the festival will be on Saturday, May 8, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM in downtown Liberty. The festival will kick0off at 11:00 AM with an opening ceremony.
According to officials, the focus of the festival will be on the competitive BBQ cookoff and a display of Jeeps. Other activities will include; Upstate food trucks, craft and artisan vendors. There will also be activities for Children such as inflatables, face painting, games and more.
The entertainment for the day includes performances from the Tim Eichelberger Band, Hot Foot Cloggers, and Split Shot.
For more information about the event, please visit libertyscevents.com
