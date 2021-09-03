TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced their newest millionaire is from the Upstate!
The Upstate winner bought a scratch-off for $10 at the Gulf Station of Travelers Rest on Frontage Road and won a million dollars.
“It was weird,” the millionaire said describing the moment he won big at a convenience store in Travelers Rest. “I never expected to win $1 million.”
The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, says his plans are to "help his family and stay humble", according to the Lottery.
MORE NEWS: Upstate radio station bringing Christmas cheer this Labor Day Weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.