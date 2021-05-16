GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville’s Malcolm X Center for Self Determination and WMXP 95.5 fm Community Radio said they hosted the Malcolm X Festival on Sunday to join the national celebration of Malcolm X's 96th birthday.
The event took place at Cleveland Park in Greenville from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on May 16 according to officials.
According to a press release, the Malcolm X Festival is, an Afrikan flavored family affair featuring live hip hop, gospel, jazz, blues, spoken word artists, and vendors. It adds that this year's festival featured many groups and performers.
Officials say that the Malcolm X Human Rights Center is a non-profit, public human rights space. To learn more about the Center and WMXP 95.5 fm, please visit WMXP-LP 95.5 FM (wmxp955.org)
All proceeds will be used for community services and programming according to officials.
