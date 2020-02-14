The Masked Singer Tour
Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, June 24, The Masked Singer Tour will be stopping in Asheville at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah's Cherokee Center-Asheville. 

At the show, audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life onstage as well as celebrity guests. 

The show promises to have amazing new performances and a can't-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages. 

Tickets for the tour are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. 

