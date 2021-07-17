GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Mauldin Police Department hosted a free cookout at Springfield Park on Saturday.
The event took place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. They served free; hotdogs, chips, cotton candy, snow cones, soda, water and popcorn.
The cookout was a time to hangout with the Police and Fire Department. Check out these pictures from the event.
A photo from a cookout that the Mauldin Police Department hosted on Saturday (FOX Carolina, July 17, 2021)
