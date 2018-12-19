Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, December 19, the South Carolina Education Lottery said that the winner(s) of the $1.537 billion lottery have yet to come forward and claim their prize.
The winning ticket, won on October 23, was on a single ticket sold to someone at a Simpsonville convenience store.
Lottery officials say the winner has 180 days to come forward.
Their identity may remain a mystery to the general public forever, because in South Carolina you can claim your prize anonymously.
