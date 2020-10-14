Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - In the next couple of weeks, the Wofford men and women's golf teams will be hitting the links.
The University says both teams will compete in their first tournaments of the fall beginning with the men on October 19-20.
The men will tee up in the Bash in the Boro tournament hosted by Georgia Southern. Other schools that will be present include Augusta, Appalachian State, Francis Marion, Troy and Western Kentucky.
The women are set to start their season on October 26-27. The event will be held at the Country Club of Spartanburg and will feature players from Appalachian State, The Citadel, Coastal Carolina, ETSU, Western Carolina, and Chattanooga.
The men last competed in March as the Terriers finished play at the Palmetto Intercollegiate. The women's team also last competed in March at the Kiawah Island Classic in which Kristine Toralba finished tied for seventh place.
Two years ago, Wofford's Becca Earl won the Terrier Intercollegiate after shooting even par through three rounds.
For more on the Bash at the Boro, happening October 19-20, click here.
More news: Greenville Co. Schools to get first shipment of plexiglass shields on Wednesday that will allow all elementary students to return to classrooms next month
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.