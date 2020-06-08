GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Mellow Mushroom has announced a new community giving program that involves the donation of pizzas to charities and frontline workers.
Mellow Mushroom has more than 180 restaurants in 21 states - including in Greenville and Clemson.
Through their new "A Pie for A Pie" program, each store will be donating a pizza to local charities and frontline workers throughout the state for every pizza purchased.
“At Mellow Mushroom, our local owner operators have built strong community connections, which has played a big role in the success of Mellow Mushroom over the years,” said Anne Mejia, Vice President of Brand Development. “The strength of this new giving program lies in the ability for our owners to contribute where it matters most in their hometowns.”
Kirby Pate, the owner of Clemson's Mellow Mushroom, says the location will be donating pie to local healthcare workers at Oconee Memorial Hospital.
“Giving to The local healthcare workers Oconee Memorial Hospital is the right thing to do. So many people have gone above and beyond to serve others during COVID-19, and we are grateful to support these workers in any way we can," Pate said.
In Greenville, their donated pies will go to Project Host, an organization that distributes food to nearly 200 families a week.
“Mellow Mushroom is delighted to launch A Pie for A Pie to help those within our local community,” said Chuck Watson, Mellow Mushroom Lexington, Greenville, Rock Hill, and Columbia store owner. “We are grateful to so many people who have helped us survive this unprecedented time.”
The program runs from now until June 11.
Mellow Mushroom is partnering with the National Mushroom Council, Red Bull and HGI to make the program possible.
Local Locations:
Greenville – 1 Augusta Street, 864-233-9020
Clemson – 1007 Tiger Blvd., 864-718-5062
