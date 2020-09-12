GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – FOX Carolina’s morning news crew has brought home a win from this year’s 2020 Southeast EMMY Awards!
In a virtual awards celebration on September 12, the team that makes The Morning News a reality was awarded the EMMY for Best Morning Newscast in markets 26-75.
The Morning News airs weekdays from 4:30am - 9am.
