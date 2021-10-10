Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Nature Conservancy held its fifth annual OktoberForest event on Saturday to teach residents about the connection between healthy forests, clean water, and good beer.
The Nature Conservancy partnered with Birds Fly South and Greenville Water to make this celebration happen. The event lasted from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, at the Birds Fly South Ale Project.
According to event organizers, the OktoberForest festival featured family-friendly STEM activities including, a macroinvertebrate tank, leaf-rubbing art and a water distribution game. The following organizations also had activity stations; Greenville Water, U.S. Forest Service, S.C. Forestry Commission, Conestee Nature Preserve, Save Our Saluda, Friends of the Reedy River, Upstate Forever, Trees Upstate, Clemson Fire Tigers, Consortium of Appalachian Fire Managers and Scientists.
Organizers said the goal was to teach the community about the connections between South Carolina forests, the quality of drinking water and the growing craft beer industry.
“We’re proud of our drinking water in the Upstate, and we should be equally proud of the forests from which it comes,” says Kristen Austin, Upstate conservation director for the Conservancy in South Carolina. “We’re delighted to partner with Birds Fly South and Greenville Water to celebrate the clean water that supports great beer and local breweries in Greenville.”
You can find out more about the event at South Carolina OktoberForest Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.