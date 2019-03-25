GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – There’s a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen location open for business in the Upstate! Well, sort of.
The restaurant is located at 1109 West Wade Hampton Boulevard, at the corner of US 29 and West Poinsett Street.
On Monday, our crew stopped by the new location and found it closed up tight with a note on the door.
The note said:
"Dear Guests,
We literally have no food left to serve. The city of Greer has proudly run us out. We appreciate your patronage. We are so sorry!! We will reopen Tuesday, March 26.
Thank You, Popeyes
Currently, the only other Popeyes locations in the Upstate are in Boiling Springs and Gaffney.
