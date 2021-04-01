ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The North Carolina Arboretum says they are hosting a sculpture showcase called Wild Life this spring.
According to the North Carolina Arboretum, the event will run from April 1 to September 26, 2021, and feature works by 17 local and national artists.
Senior Director for Mission Delivery, Clara Curtis, said in a press release, “a number of years have passed since the Arboretum welcomed spring with a sculpture showcase of this magnitude. We are pleased to present this body of work in our gardens in an effort to enrich and stimulate thought and imagination. The creative process and working with each artist in Wild Art has been a joy.”
According to Exhibits Curator Ashlee Lanier, all of the sculptures show the artists' reflections on the natural world and wildlife.
“We wanted the pieces to give guests another way to contemplate the environment both here at the Arboretum and in the world at large,” Lanier says. “In some ways, these sculptures just feel like they interweave with the gardens here and invite people to explore.”
Admission to The North Carolina Arboretum is free, but there is a standard $16 per vehicle parking fee for non-members.
The North Carolina Arboretum is located off the Blue Ridge Parkway at milepost 393
For more information about the exhibit, pictures of the sculptures, details on all of the artists involved, and more, please visit Wild Art - The North Carolina Arboretum (ncarboretum.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.