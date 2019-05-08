OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office needs your help!
They soon will be welcoming a new explosives and tracking male yellow lab to their team, but don't know what to name him. So, they're asking youth in the community to help them out.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Foundation is sponsoring a "Name the Dog" contest, open to all Oconee County elementary students in grades K-5. The contest will run until May 17.
An entry form will be available to all students in their school's front office.
Students who are home-schooled or privately educated and want to participate, may have a responsible adult call (864) 638-4117 or email kcarter@oconeelaw.com with their name selection.
The Sheriff's Foundation will reward the student whose name is chosen with $100 cash prize!
