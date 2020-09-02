WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Walhalla Oktoberfest announced Wednesday that the 2020 Oktoberfest had been canceled.
Officials made the announcement on Facebook.
The post states this is the first time in 43 years that the event will not go on.
The post also lists the annual Walhalla tradition as the largest and oldest Oktoberfest in South Carolina.
