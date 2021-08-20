GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Peace Center in Greenville announces new COVID-19 restrictions out of concern for patrons, staff, artists and volunteers.
Officials announced the new restrictions on the Health and Wellness section of their website.
According to the website, everyone will be required to show proof of a full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test to enter any performances.
Children under the age of 12 will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or wear a mask, according to officials.
Masking will remain an option for guests, according to officials.
