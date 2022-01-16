GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Carolinas and Northeast Georgia saw snow totals that haven't been recorded in a while. It was truly a great time to be out with family and friends making the best of a snow day.
We saw people of all ages enjoying some sledding in Legacy Park.
"When you're 69 years old you can still sled," said Sonny Ballard
"You can be inside, you can be outside but either way, you got to love the snow," said Travon Wilson. "Get some chili, you got to love it out here, it's amazing."
Another person sledding was so happy to be in the snow was Daniela Dotson. Not having to worry about the everyday stress the pandemic has caused is worth it.
Especially for her young daughter.
"So she's at home doing virtual school because she can't really interact with other kids, it kind of makes it hard. So, her just being able to be around other kids... to her I'm sure that's more than enough," she said
While the snow is fun and cute, conditions can deteriorate in an instant if you're not careful.
"It depends on where you are and what you're doing, but this (sledding) is pretty safe right here. It you're going to take your Toyota Camry out in the snow, I wouldn't advise that. Maybe a four-wheel drive but not a two wheel."
