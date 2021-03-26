ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The US Attorney's Office on Friday revealed that the man who detonated a pipe bomb device outside the Pickens County Courthouse and threw other devices onto the roof of the county's Social Services building in 2019 has been sentenced to federal prison.
Michael Lambert Seabrooke, 37, will spend 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of explosive devices and two counts of malicious damage and attempt to damage by means of explosive materials.
On July 7, 2019, a Pickens police officer found the exploded device outside the courthouse on East Main Street after hearing an explosion, which also caused minor damage to the building. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
The investigation revealed the device was made of two metal pipe bombs attached with a belt to a propane cylinder with the valve in the open position. The pipe bombs detonated but did not ignite the propane.
The investigation led officials to Seabrooke, who reportedly confessed to federal agents that he placed the device at the Pickens County Courthouse and that he also threw several destructive devices on the roof of the Department of Social Services building in Pickens. Agents then found two metal pipe bombs and two Molotov cocktails inside Seabrooke's truck after he gave consent for them to search the vehicle. They also found materials used to make the bombs in Seabrooke's home.
Three Molotov cocktails and one detonated pipe bomb was also recovered from the roof of the Department of Social Services building in Pickens. Seabrooke told agents that he had acted because he was concerned about issues with the Department of Social Services and his family.
Seabrooke was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison without parole followed by 36 months of supervised release.
