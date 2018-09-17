Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Griffin Grocery on Pumpkintown Highway Friday afternoon.
Deputies say that surveillance video collected during the investigation shows that at approximately 6:15 p.m. a male, believed to be in his late 20's or early 30's walked into the business, presented a gun, and demanded money from the clerk.
Deputies say the man left with an undisclosed amount of money, and that no shots were fired, nor was anyone injured in the incident.
The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone that may have information to the identity of the suspect to please call the Sheriff's Office at 864-898-5500 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.